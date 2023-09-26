EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Sept 24, rapeseed down 41%

Adds year-on-year percentages changes, tables with supplier countries

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.69 million metric tons by Sept. 24, up 2% compared with 2.64 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 825,643 tons, down 41% against 1.41 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 3.51 million tons, down 2% from 3.57 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 821,115 tons, a 9% decrease versus 902,142 a year earlier.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24, with year-on-year comparisons:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

1,446,785

53.7%

1,387,312

52.5%

USA

1,064,373

39.5%

907,697

34.3%

Ukraine

87,835

3.3%

132,224

5.0%

Uruguay

31,140

1.2%

106,544

4.0%

Canada

27,554

1.0%

66,774

2.5%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

421,557

51.1%

811,567

57.7%

Australia

188,759

22.9%

482,768

34.3%

Moldova

152,393

18.5%

37,613

2.7%

Serbia

49,102

5.9%

21,791

1.5%

United Kingdom

8,105

1.0%

7,891

0.6%

SOYMEAL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

2,404,203

68.4%

1,984,243

55.6%

Argentina

612,011

17.4%

1,231,065

34.5%

USA

163,705

4.7%

24,161

0.7%

Paraguay

161,167

4.6%

92,887

2.6%

Ukraine

37,662

1.1%

54,220

1.5%

PALM OIL 2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Indonesia 322,737 39.3% 283,358 31.4% Malaysia 164,494 20.0% 204,650 22.7% Guatemala 111,813 13.6% 183,425 20.3% Honduras 74,323 9.1% 42,687 4.7% Papua New Guinea 42,101 5.1% 66,312 7.4% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Alison Williams) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

