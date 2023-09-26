News & Insights

Commodities

EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Sept 24, rapeseed down 41%

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 26, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

Adds year-on-year percentages changes, tables with supplier countries

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.69 million metric tons by Sept. 24, up 2% compared with 2.64 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 825,643 tons, down 41% against 1.41 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 3.51 million tons, down 2% from 3.57 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 821,115 tons, a 9% decrease versus 902,142 a year earlier.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24, with year-on-year comparisons:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

1,446,785

53.7%

1,387,312

52.5%

USA

1,064,373

39.5%

907,697

34.3%

Ukraine

87,835

3.3%

132,224

5.0%

Uruguay

31,140

1.2%

106,544

4.0%

Canada

27,554

1.0%

66,774

2.5%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

421,557

51.1%

811,567

57.7%

Australia

188,759

22.9%

482,768

34.3%

Moldova

152,393

18.5%

37,613

2.7%

Serbia

49,102

5.9%

21,791

1.5%

United Kingdom

8,105

1.0%

7,891

0.6%

SOYMEAL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

2,404,203

68.4%

1,984,243

55.6%

Argentina

612,011

17.4%

1,231,065

34.5%

USA

163,705

4.7%

24,161

0.7%

Paraguay

161,167

4.6%

92,887

2.6%

Ukraine

37,662

1.1%

54,220

1.5%

PALM OIL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Indonesia

322,737

39.3%

283,358

31.4%

Malaysia

164,494

20.0%

204,650

22.7%

Guatemala

111,813

13.6%

183,425

20.3%

Honduras

74,323

9.1%

42,687

4.7%

Papua New Guinea

42,101

5.1%

66,312

7.4%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Alison Williams)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.