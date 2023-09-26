EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Sept 24, rapeseed down 41%

Adds year-on-year percentages changes, tables with supplier countries
PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.69 million metric tons by Sept. 24, up 2% compared with 2.64 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 825,643 tons, down 41% against 1.41 million a year earlier.
Soymeal imports totalled 3.51 million tons, down 2% from 3.57 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 821,115 tons, a 9% decrease versus 902,142 a year earlier.
The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24, with year-on-year comparisons:
SOYBEANS
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
1,446,785
53.7%
1,387,312
52.5%
USA
1,064,373
39.5%
907,697
34.3%
Ukraine
87,835
3.3%
132,224
5.0%
Uruguay
31,140
1.2%
106,544
4.0%
Canada
27,554
1.0%
66,774
2.5%
RAPESEED
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
421,557
51.1%
811,567
57.7%
Australia
188,759
22.9%
482,768
34.3%
Moldova
152,393
18.5%
37,613
2.7%
Serbia
49,102
5.9%
21,791
1.5%
United Kingdom
8,105
1.0%
7,891
0.6%
SOYMEAL
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
2,404,203
68.4%
1,984,243
55.6%
Argentina
612,011
17.4%
1,231,065
34.5%
USA
163,705
4.7%
24,161
0.7%
Paraguay
161,167
4.6%
92,887
2.6%
Ukraine
37,662
1.1%
54,220
1.5%
PALM OIL
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Indonesia
322,737
39.3%
283,358
31.4%
Malaysia
164,494
20.0%
204,650
22.7%
Guatemala
111,813
13.6%
183,425
20.3%
Honduras
74,323
9.1%
42,687
4.7%
Papua New Guinea
42,101
5.1%
66,312
7.4%
