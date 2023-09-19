News & Insights

Commodities

EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Sept 17, rapeseed down 40%

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

September 19, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

Adds soymeal, palm oil and tables with origin countries

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.56 million metric tons by Sept. 17, up 2% from the 2.51 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 748,510 tons, down 40% from 1.25 million tons a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 3.18 million tons, down 8% from the 3.45 million tons a year earlier, while palm oil imports stood at 781,430 tons, down 6% from 834,417 tons a year earlier.

The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24, with year-on-year comparisons:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

1,380,856

54.0%

1,345,241

53.6%

USA

1,005,778

39.3%

841,634

33.6%

Ukraine

82,077

3.2%

113,636

4.5%

Uruguay

31,140

1.2%

106,544

4.2%

Canada

26,328

1.0%

59,492

2.4%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

359,997

48.1%

655,043

52.5%

Australia

186,909

25.0%

482,768

38.7%

Moldova

140,100

18.7%

36,533

2.9%

Serbia

47,672

6.4%

20,321

1.6%

UK

8,105

1.1%

7,891

0.6%

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

share

tons

Brazil

2,188,256

68.8%

1,942,330

56.4%

Argentina

578,120

18.2%

1,160,475

33.7%

USA

133,122

4.2%

23,842

0.7%

Paraguay

119,437

3.8%

92,887

2.7%

Ukraine

36,196

1.1%

53,270

1.5%

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Indonesia

310,828

39.8%

246,621

29.6%

Malaysia

152,489

19.5%

191,771

23.0%

Guatemala

107,796

13.8%

183,425

22.0%

Honduras

72,407

9.3%

42,687

5.1%

Papua New Guinea

42,101

5.4%

54,677

6.6%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.