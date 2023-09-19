EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Sept 17, rapeseed down 40%

Adds soymeal, palm oil and tables with origin countries

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.56 million metric tons by Sept. 17, up 2% from the 2.51 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 748,510 tons, down 40% from 1.25 million tons a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 3.18 million tons, down 8% from the 3.45 million tons a year earlier, while palm oil imports stood at 781,430 tons, down 6% from 834,417 tons a year earlier.

The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24, with year-on-year comparisons:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

1,380,856

54.0%

1,345,241

53.6%

USA

1,005,778

39.3%

841,634

33.6%

Ukraine

82,077

3.2%

113,636

4.5%

Uruguay

31,140

1.2%

106,544

4.2%

Canada

26,328

1.0%

59,492

2.4%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

359,997

48.1%

655,043

52.5%

Australia

186,909

25.0%

482,768

38.7%

Moldova

140,100

18.7%

36,533

2.9%

Serbia

47,672

6.4%

20,321

1.6%

UK

8,105

1.1%

7,891

0.6%

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

share

tons

Brazil

2,188,256

68.8%

1,942,330

56.4%

Argentina

578,120

18.2%

1,160,475

33.7%

USA

133,122

4.2%

23,842

0.7%

Paraguay

119,437

3.8%

92,887

2.7%

Ukraine

36,196

1.1%

53,270

1.5%

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Indonesia

310,828

39.8%

246,621

29.6%

Malaysia

152,489

19.5%

191,771

23.0%

Guatemala

107,796

13.8%

183,425

22.0%

Honduras

72,407

9.3%

42,687

5.1%

Papua New Guinea

42,101

5.4%

54,677

6.6%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman)

