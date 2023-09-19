EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Sept 17, rapeseed down 40%

Adds soymeal, palm oil and tables with origin countries
PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.56 million metric tons by Sept. 17, up 2% from the 2.51 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 748,510 tons, down 40% from 1.25 million tons a year earlier.
Soymeal imports totalled 3.18 million tons, down 8% from the 3.45 million tons a year earlier, while palm oil imports stood at 781,430 tons, down 6% from 834,417 tons a year earlier.
The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24, with year-on-year comparisons:
SOYBEANS
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
1,380,856
54.0%
1,345,241
53.6%
USA
1,005,778
39.3%
841,634
33.6%
Ukraine
82,077
3.2%
113,636
4.5%
Uruguay
31,140
1.2%
106,544
4.2%
Canada
26,328
1.0%
59,492
2.4%
RAPESEED
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
359,997
48.1%
655,043
52.5%
Australia
186,909
25.0%
482,768
38.7%
Moldova
140,100
18.7%
36,533
2.9%
Serbia
47,672
6.4%
20,321
1.6%
UK
8,105
1.1%
7,891
0.6%
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
share
tons
Brazil
2,188,256
68.8%
1,942,330
56.4%
Argentina
578,120
18.2%
1,160,475
33.7%
USA
133,122
4.2%
23,842
0.7%
Paraguay
119,437
3.8%
92,887
2.7%
Ukraine
36,196
1.1%
53,270
1.5%
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Indonesia
310,828
39.8%
246,621
29.6%
Malaysia
152,489
19.5%
191,771
23.0%
Guatemala
107,796
13.8%
183,425
22.0%
Honduras
72,407
9.3%
42,687
5.1%
Papua New Guinea
42,101
5.4%
54,677
6.6%
