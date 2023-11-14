EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Nov 12, rapeseed down 31%

Adds year on year variations, supplier country details

PARIS, Nov 14 - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4 million metric tons by Nov. 12, up 2% compared with 3.92 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.89 million tons, down 31% from 2.72 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 5.55 million tons, down 6% from 5.93 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.24 million tons, 9% lower than 1.36 million a year earlier.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

USA

1,765,295

44.1%

1,504,198

38.3%

Brazil

1,675,458

41.9%

1,672,106

42.6%

Ukraine

271,045

6.8%

335,145

8.5%

Canada

106,287

2.7%

209,329

5.3%

Uruguay

102,549

2.6%

117,047

3.0%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

1,170,449

62.0%

1,810,448

66.7%

Australia

371,869

19.7%

660,454

24.3%

Moldova

203,617

10.8%

45,137

1.7%

Serbia

80,097

4.2%

41,702

1.5%

Canada

42,447

2.2%

136,627

5.0%

SOYMEAL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

3,721,602

67.0%

3,237,395

54.6%

Argentina

961,781

17.3%

2,081,513

35.1%

USA

264,989

4.8%

54,552

0.9%

Paraguay

253,423

4.6%

153,757

2.6%

Ukraine

121,900

2.2%

102,316

1.7%

PALM OIL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Indonesia

438,799

35.3%

481,786

35.3%

Malaysia

291,591

23.5%

268,745

19.7%

Guatemala

173,354

14.0%

256,705

18.8%

Honduras

113,332

9.1%

78,044

5.7%

Papua New Guinea

74,970

6.0%

116,528

8.5%

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

