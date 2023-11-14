EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Nov 12, rapeseed down 31%

Adds year on year variations, supplier country details
PARIS, Nov 14 - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4 million metric tons by Nov. 12, up 2% compared with 3.92 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.89 million tons, down 31% from 2.72 million a year earlier.
Soymeal imports totalled 5.55 million tons, down 6% from 5.93 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.24 million tons, 9% lower than 1.36 million a year earlier.
The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:
SOYBEANS
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
USA
1,765,295
44.1%
1,504,198
38.3%
Brazil
1,675,458
41.9%
1,672,106
42.6%
Ukraine
271,045
6.8%
335,145
8.5%
Canada
106,287
2.7%
209,329
5.3%
Uruguay
102,549
2.6%
117,047
3.0%
RAPESEED
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
1,170,449
62.0%
1,810,448
66.7%
Australia
371,869
19.7%
660,454
24.3%
Moldova
203,617
10.8%
45,137
1.7%
Serbia
80,097
4.2%
41,702
1.5%
Canada
42,447
2.2%
136,627
5.0%
SOYMEAL
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
3,721,602
67.0%
3,237,395
54.6%
Argentina
961,781
17.3%
2,081,513
35.1%
USA
264,989
4.8%
54,552
0.9%
Paraguay
253,423
4.6%
153,757
2.6%
Ukraine
121,900
2.2%
102,316
1.7%
PALM OIL
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Indonesia
438,799
35.3%
481,786
35.3%
Malaysia
291,591
23.5%
268,745
19.7%
Guatemala
173,354
14.0%
256,705
18.8%
Honduras
113,332
9.1%
78,044
5.7%
Papua New Guinea
74,970
6.0%
116,528
8.5%
