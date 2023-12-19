EU 2023/24 soybean imports stable by Dec 17, rapeseed down 27%

Adds year on year variations, main supplier countries
PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 5.17 million metric tons by Dec. 17, nearly unchanged compared with 5.15 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.56 million tons, down 27% against 3.48 million a year earlier.
Soymeal imports totalled 6.83 million ton, down 11% from 7.65 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.58 million tons, 14% below 1.84 million a year earlier.
However, the Commission said import data for Italy was missing since the end of November.
The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per oilseed product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:
Soyabeans
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
USA
2 511 775
48.6%
2 282 371
44.3%
Brazil
1 742 447
33.7%
1 706 159
33.1%
Ukraine
393 358
7.6%
514 210
10.0%
Canada
305 917
5.9%
432 813
8.4%
Uruguay
130 871
2.5%
117 047
2.3%
Rapeseed
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
1 719 218
67.3%
2 332 034
67.0%
Australia
446 517
17.5%
861 476
24.7%
Moldova
229 700
9.0%
49 590
1.4%
Serbia
93 000
3.6%
51 511
1.5%
Canada
42 447
1.7%
164 280
4.7%
Soyameal
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
4 573 720
66.9%
3 995 560
52.2%
Argentina
1 191 093
17.4%
2 873 188
37.5%
USA
297 111
4.3%
99 564
1.3%
Paraguay
276 357
4.0%
177 560
2.3%
Ukraine
179 523
2.6%
126 511
1.7%
Palm oil
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Indonesia
509 826
32.2%
686 656
37.3%
Malaysia
374 178
23.7%
378 448
20.6%
Guatemala
259 480
16.4%
319 319
17.4%
Honduras
149 828
9.5%
112 766
6.1%
Papua New Guinea
99 816
6.3%
134 671
7.3%
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)
((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))
