EU 2023/24 soybean imports stable by Dec 17, rapeseed down 27%

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 5.17 million metric tons by Dec. 17, nearly unchanged compared with 5.15 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.56 million tons, down 27% against 3.48 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 6.83 million ton, down 11% from 7.65 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.58 million tons, 14% below 1.84 million a year earlier.

However, the Commission said import data for Italy was missing since the end of November.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per oilseed product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:

Soyabeans

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

USA

2 511 775

48.6%

2 282 371

44.3%

Brazil

1 742 447

33.7%

1 706 159

33.1%

Ukraine

393 358

7.6%

514 210

10.0%

Canada

305 917

5.9%

432 813

8.4%

Uruguay

130 871

2.5%

117 047

2.3%

Rapeseed

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

1 719 218

67.3%

2 332 034

67.0%

Australia

446 517

17.5%

861 476

24.7%

Moldova

229 700

9.0%

49 590

1.4%

Serbia

93 000

3.6%

51 511

1.5%

Canada

42 447

1.7%

164 280

4.7%

Soyameal

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

4 573 720

66.9%

3 995 560

52.2%

Argentina

1 191 093

17.4%

2 873 188

37.5%

USA

297 111

4.3%

99 564

1.3%

Paraguay

276 357

4.0%

177 560

2.3%

Ukraine

179 523

2.6%

126 511

1.7%

Palm oil

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Indonesia

509 826

32.2%

686 656

37.3%

Malaysia

374 178

23.7%

378 448

20.6%

Guatemala

259 480

16.4%

319 319

17.4%

Honduras

149 828

9.5%

112 766

6.1%

Papua New Guinea

99 816

6.3%

134 671

7.3%

