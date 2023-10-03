EU 2023/24 soybean imports down 2% by Oct 1, rapeseed down 40%

Adds year-on-year variations, tables with top supplier countries

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.85 million metric tons by Oct. 1, down 2% compared with 2.90 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 948.316 tons, down 40% from 1.59 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 3.79 million tons, down 2% against 3.87 million a year ago. while palm oil imports stood at 873,393 tons, down 11% from 982,046 a year earlier.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24 compared with the year-earlier period:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

1,498,224

52.5%

1,541,561

53.1%

USA

1,155,168

40.5%

976,866

33.6%

Ukraine

104,221

3.7%

160,517

5.5%

Uruguay

31,140

1.1%

106,544

3.7%

Canada

28,804

1.0%

72,731

2.5%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

474,134

50.0%

943,061

59.2%

Australia

247,807

26.1%

533,788

33.5%

Moldova

159,857

16.9%

38,036

2.4%

Serbia

52,662

5.6%

23,914

1.5%

UK

8,105

0.9%

7,891

0.5%

SOYMEAL 2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Brazil 2,598,611 68.5% 2,146,926 55.5% Argentina 662,042 17.5% 1,331,185 34.4% USA 184,287 4.9% 26,348 0.7% Paraguay 161,167 4.3% 104,898 2.7% Ukraine 43,552 1.1% 56,627 1.5% PALM OIL 2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Indonesia 340,868 39.0% 315,923 32.2% Malaysia 175,895 20.1% 211,160 21.5% Guatemala 118,891 13.6% 193,237 19.7% Honduras 86,911 10.0% 42,687 4.3% Papua New Guinea 42,101 4.8% 74,136 7.5% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.