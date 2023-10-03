EU 2023/24 soybean imports down 2% by Oct 1, rapeseed down 40%

Adds year-on-year variations, tables with top supplier countries
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.85 million metric tons by Oct. 1, down 2% compared with 2.90 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 948.316 tons, down 40% from 1.59 million a year earlier.
Soymeal imports totalled 3.79 million tons, down 2% against 3.87 million a year ago. while palm oil imports stood at 873,393 tons, down 11% from 982,046 a year earlier.
The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24 compared with the year-earlier period:
SOYBEANS
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
1,498,224
52.5%
1,541,561
53.1%
USA
1,155,168
40.5%
976,866
33.6%
Ukraine
104,221
3.7%
160,517
5.5%
Uruguay
31,140
1.1%
106,544
3.7%
Canada
28,804
1.0%
72,731
2.5%
RAPESEED
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
474,134
50.0%
943,061
59.2%
Australia
247,807
26.1%
533,788
33.5%
Moldova
159,857
16.9%
38,036
2.4%
Serbia
52,662
5.6%
23,914
1.5%
UK
8,105
0.9%
7,891
0.5%
SOYMEAL
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
2,598,611
68.5%
2,146,926
55.5%
Argentina
662,042
17.5%
1,331,185
34.4%
USA
184,287
4.9%
26,348
0.7%
Paraguay
161,167
4.3%
104,898
2.7%
Ukraine
43,552
1.1%
56,627
1.5%
