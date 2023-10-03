EU 2023/24 soybean imports down 2% by Oct 1, rapeseed down 40%

News & Insights

October 03, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.85 million metric tons by Oct. 1, down 2% compared with 2.90 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 948.316 tons, down 40% from 1.59 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 3.79 million tons, down 2% against 3.87 million a year ago. while palm oil imports stood at 873,393 tons, down 11% from 982,046 a year earlier.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24 compared with the year-earlier period:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

1,498,224

52.5%

1,541,561

53.1%

USA

1,155,168

40.5%

976,866

33.6%

Ukraine

104,221

3.7%

160,517

5.5%

Uruguay

31,140

1.1%

106,544

3.7%

Canada

28,804

1.0%

72,731

2.5%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

474,134

50.0%

943,061

59.2%

Australia

247,807

26.1%

533,788

33.5%

Moldova

159,857

16.9%

38,036

2.4%

Serbia

52,662

5.6%

23,914

1.5%

UK

8,105

0.9%

7,891

0.5%

SOYMEAL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

2,598,611

68.5%

2,146,926

55.5%

Argentina

662,042

17.5%

1,331,185

34.4%

USA

184,287

4.9%

26,348

0.7%

Paraguay

161,167

4.3%

104,898

2.7%

Ukraine

43,552

1.1%

56,627

1.5%

PALM OIL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Indonesia

340,868

39.0%

315,923

32.2%

Malaysia

175,895

20.1%

211,160

21.5%

Guatemala

118,891

13.6%

193,237

19.7%

Honduras

86,911

10.0%

42,687

4.3%

Papua New Guinea

42,101

4.8%

74,136

7.5%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

