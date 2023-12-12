News & Insights

EU 2023/24 soybean imports down 1% by Dec. 10, rapeseed 24% lower

December 12, 2023 — 11:37 am EST

Gus Trompiz for Reuters

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4.83 million metric tons by Dec. 10, down 1% compared with a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.48 million tons, down 24% from a year earlier.

Soymeal imports into the bloc totalled 6.59 million tons, 10% lower than a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.54 million tons, down 13% from a year earlier.

However, the Commission said data for Italy only went up to Nov. 23.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per oilseed product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

USA

2,275,708

47.1%

2,122,941

43.4%

Brazil

1,740,525

36.0%

1,706,159

34.9%

Ukraine

379,797

7.9%

450,142

9.2%

Canada

217,628

4.5%

404,283

8.3%

Uruguay

130,871

2.7%

117,047

2.4%

RAPESEED

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

1,673,149

67.4%

2,222,424

68.5%

Australia

426,517

17.2%

736,688

22.7%

Moldova

227,284

9.2%

48,512

1.5%

Serbia

90,262

3.6%

51,307

1.6%

Canada

42,447

1.7%

164,280

5.1%

SOYMEAL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Brazil

4,409,216

66.9%

3,800,000

51.8%

Argentina

1,152,463

17.5%

2,767,047

37.7%

USA

295,089

4.5%

97,886

1.3%

Paraguay

276,357

4.2%

177,560

2.4%

Ukraine

163,612

2.5%

123,891

1.7%

PALM OIL

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Indonesia

501,030

32.6%

663,410

37.8%

Malaysia

371,425

24.2%

356,693

20.3%

Guatemala

237,622

15.5%

295,471

16.8%

Honduras

141,319

9.2%

107,149

6.1%

Papua New Guinea

99,814

6.5%

134,671

7.7%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

