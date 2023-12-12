EU 2023/24 soybean imports down 1% by Dec. 10, rapeseed 24% lower

Adds year on year variations, supplier country details
PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4.83 million metric tons by Dec. 10, down 1% compared with a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.48 million tons, down 24% from a year earlier.
Soymeal imports into the bloc totalled 6.59 million tons, 10% lower than a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.54 million tons, down 13% from a year earlier.
However, the Commission said data for Italy only went up to Nov. 23.
The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per oilseed product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:
SOYBEANS
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
USA
2,275,708
47.1%
2,122,941
43.4%
Brazil
1,740,525
36.0%
1,706,159
34.9%
Ukraine
379,797
7.9%
450,142
9.2%
Canada
217,628
4.5%
404,283
8.3%
Uruguay
130,871
2.7%
117,047
2.4%
RAPESEED
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
1,673,149
67.4%
2,222,424
68.5%
Australia
426,517
17.2%
736,688
22.7%
Moldova
227,284
9.2%
48,512
1.5%
Serbia
90,262
3.6%
51,307
1.6%
Canada
42,447
1.7%
164,280
5.1%
SOYMEAL
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
4,409,216
66.9%
3,800,000
51.8%
Argentina
1,152,463
17.5%
2,767,047
37.7%
USA
295,089
4.5%
97,886
1.3%
Paraguay
276,357
4.2%
177,560
2.4%
Ukraine
163,612
2.5%
123,891
1.7%
PALM OIL
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Indonesia
501,030
32.6%
663,410
37.8%
Malaysia
371,425
24.2%
356,693
20.3%
Guatemala
237,622
15.5%
295,471
16.8%
Honduras
141,319
9.2%
107,149
6.1%
Papua New Guinea
99,814
6.5%
134,671
7.7%
Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Tomasz Janowski
