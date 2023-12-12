EU 2023/24 soybean imports down 1% by Dec. 10, rapeseed 24% lower

Adds year on year variations, supplier country details

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4.83 million metric tons by Dec. 10, down 1% compared with a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.48 million tons, down 24% from a year earlier.

Soymeal imports into the bloc totalled 6.59 million tons, 10% lower than a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.54 million tons, down 13% from a year earlier.

However, the Commission said data for Italy only went up to Nov. 23.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per oilseed product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:

SOYBEANS

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

USA

2,275,708

47.1%

2,122,941

43.4%

Brazil

1,740,525

36.0%

1,706,159

34.9%

Ukraine

379,797

7.9%

450,142

9.2%

Canada

217,628

4.5%

404,283

8.3%

Uruguay

130,871

2.7%

117,047

2.4%

RAPESEED 2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Ukraine 1,673,149 67.4% 2,222,424 68.5% Australia 426,517 17.2% 736,688 22.7% Moldova 227,284 9.2% 48,512 1.5% Serbia 90,262 3.6% 51,307 1.6% Canada 42,447 1.7% 164,280 5.1% SOYMEAL 2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Brazil 4,409,216 66.9% 3,800,000 51.8% Argentina 1,152,463 17.5% 2,767,047 37.7% USA 295,089 4.5% 97,886 1.3% Paraguay 276,357 4.2% 177,560 2.4% Ukraine 163,612 2.5% 123,891 1.7% PALM OIL 2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Indonesia 501,030 32.6% 663,410 37.8% Malaysia 371,425 24.2% 356,693 20.3% Guatemala 237,622 15.5% 295,471 16.8% Honduras 141,319 9.2% 107,149 6.1% Papua New Guinea 99,814 6.5% 134,671 7.7% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

