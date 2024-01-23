EU 2023/24 soybean imports 6.59 mln T by Jan 19, rapeseed 3.08 mln T

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 6.59 million metric tons by Jan. 19, compared with 6.34 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 3.08 million tons, against 4.25 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 8.25 million tons against 9.26 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.90 million tons versus 2.21 million a year earlier.

The Commission said in a note that due to a technical issue the weekly data only ran up to last Friday, rather than Sunday as usually.

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos, editing by Gus Trompiz)

