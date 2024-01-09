EU 2023/24 soybean imports 6 mln T by Jan 7, rapeseed 2.84 mln T

Jan 9 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 6.00 million metric tons by Jan. 7, compared with 5.96 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.84 million tons, against 3.97 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 7.54 million tons against 8.60 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.76 million tons versus 2.04 million a year earlier.

However, the Commission said import data for Italy was missing since Dec. 20.

