EU 2023/24 soybean imports 4.23 mln T by Nov 19, rapeseed 1.95 mln T

November 21, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4.23 million metric tons by Nov. 19, compared with 4.19 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.95 million tons, against 2.94 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 5.71 million tons against 6.38 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.32 million tons versus 1.46 million a year earlier.

