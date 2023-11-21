EU 2023/24 soybean imports 4.23 mln T by Nov 19, rapeseed 1.95 mln T

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4.23 million metric tons by Nov. 19, compared with 4.19 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.95 million tons, against 2.94 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 5.71 million tons against 6.38 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.32 million tons versus 1.46 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.