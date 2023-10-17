EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports reach 8.81 mln T, down 22%

Adds year on year changes, main exporters and importers

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 8.81 million metric tons by Oct. 15, down 22% compared with 11.34 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 2.31 million tons, down 10% against 2.56 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23.

A breakdown of the data showed Romania remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 2.48 million tons shipped, followed by France with 1.78 million, Poland with 1.58 million, Bulgaria with 937,000 and Lithuania with 763,000.

EU wheat shipments this season have been curbed by large exports of cheaper Russian supplies, though recent sales of French wheat to China may boost EU exports in the coming months.

The European Commission listed the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports so far this season, compared with a year ago, as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Destination

tons

share

tons

share

Morocco

1,529,998

17.4%

1,363,395

12.0%

Nigeria

968,765

11.0%

832,999

7.3%

Algeria

783,128

8.9%

1,597,843

14.1%

South Africa

542,507

6.2%

476,385

4.2%

South Korea

451,712

5.1%

---------

------

In contrast soft wheat imports were up 45% from a year earlier at 2.42 million tons, with drought-hit Spain by far the main importer at 1.31 million tons.

Imports of durum wheat, the variety used in pasta, so far in 2023/24 had reached 886,000 tons, five times the year-earlier volume, as EU countries led by Italy offset a poor harvest this year.

For maize, EU imports were at 5.07 million tons, 40% down from a year-earlier 8.38 million.

Spain was the largest EU maize importer so far in 2023/24 with 2.10 million tons, followed by the Netherlands (675,000 tons) and Italy (617,000 tons).

The top five supplier countries for EU maize imports were listed as follows:

2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Brazil 2,247,967 44.4% 4,653,865 55.5% Ukraine 2,211,101 43.6% 3,093,231 36.9% Canada 220,147 4.3% 139,619 1.7% South Africa 77,662 1.5% 64,541 0.8% Russia 72,430 1.4% 23,567 0.3% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Jonathan Oatis) ((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

