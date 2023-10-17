EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports reach 8.81 mln T, down 22%

Adds year on year changes, main exporters and importers
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 8.81 million metric tons by Oct. 15, down 22% compared with 11.34 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU barley exports totalled 2.31 million tons, down 10% against 2.56 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23.
A breakdown of the data showed Romania remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 2.48 million tons shipped, followed by France with 1.78 million, Poland with 1.58 million, Bulgaria with 937,000 and Lithuania with 763,000.
EU wheat shipments this season have been curbed by large exports of cheaper Russian supplies, though recent sales of French wheat to China may boost EU exports in the coming months.
The European Commission listed the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports so far this season, compared with a year ago, as follows:
2023/24
2022/23
Destination
tons
share
tons
share
Morocco
1,529,998
17.4%
1,363,395
12.0%
Nigeria
968,765
11.0%
832,999
7.3%
Algeria
783,128
8.9%
1,597,843
14.1%
South Africa
542,507
6.2%
476,385
4.2%
South Korea
451,712
5.1%
---------
------
In contrast soft wheat imports were up 45% from a year earlier at 2.42 million tons, with drought-hit Spain by far the main importer at 1.31 million tons.
Imports of durum wheat, the variety used in pasta, so far in 2023/24 had reached 886,000 tons, five times the year-earlier volume, as EU countries led by Italy offset a poor harvest this year.
For maize, EU imports were at 5.07 million tons, 40% down from a year-earlier 8.38 million.
Spain was the largest EU maize importer so far in 2023/24 with 2.10 million tons, followed by the Netherlands (675,000 tons) and Italy (617,000 tons).
The top five supplier countries for EU maize imports were listed as follows:
|
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Brazil
2,247,967
44.4%
4,653,865
55.5%
Ukraine
2,211,101
43.6%
3,093,231
36.9%
Canada
220,147
4.3%
139,619
1.7%
South Africa
77,662
1.5%
64,541
0.8%
Russia
72,430
1.4%
23,567
0.3%
