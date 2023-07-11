EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports off to slower start, led by Poland

Adds details from paragraph 2
PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union between July 1 and July 9 totalled 360,867 metric tons, down from 664,550 a year earlier, the European Commission said on Tuesday in its first data for the 2023/24 season.
Traders have been expecting stiff competition from massive Russian supplies, in contrast to a year ago when buyers rushed to book EU wheat amid disruption to Black Sea trade caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A breakdown of the EU data showed Poland was the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 158,761 tons shipped, followed by Bulgaria with 102,670 tons and Germany with 33,486 tons.
The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations compared with a year ago as follows:
2023/24
2022/23
Destination
tons
share
tons
share
South Africa
88,562
24.5%
48,800
7.3%
Algeria
78,684
21.8%
72,541
10.9%
USA
62,698
17.4%
---------
-----
Indonesia
54,443
15.1%
---------
-----
Morocco
27,277
7.6%
133,975
20.2%
For the 2022/23 season that ended on June 30, the Commission revised up total soft wheat exports to 31.4 million tons, compared with 31.1 million initially estimated last week and 12.5% above the 2021/22 level.
EU barley exports over July 1-9 totalled 38,563 tons, also well down from 252,687 in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 225,008 tons, against a year-earlier 348,372 tons.
The Commission listed the EU's top five maize supplier countries compared with a year ago as follows:
2023/24
2022/23
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
163,642
72.7%
248,082
71.2%
Canada
54,944
24.4%
43,519
12.5%
Russia
2,241
1.0%
116
0.0%
Serbia
1,498
0.7%
16,622
4.8%
Moldova
979
0.4%
12,395
3.6%
