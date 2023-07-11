EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports off to slower start, led by Poland

Adds details from paragraph 2

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union between July 1 and July 9 totalled 360,867 metric tons, down from 664,550 a year earlier, the European Commission said on Tuesday in its first data for the 2023/24 season.

Traders have been expecting stiff competition from massive Russian supplies, in contrast to a year ago when buyers rushed to book EU wheat amid disruption to Black Sea trade caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A breakdown of the EU data showed Poland was the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 158,761 tons shipped, followed by Bulgaria with 102,670 tons and Germany with 33,486 tons.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations compared with a year ago as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Destination

tons

share

tons

share

South Africa

88,562

24.5%

48,800

7.3%

Algeria

78,684

21.8%

72,541

10.9%

USA

62,698

17.4%

---------

-----

Indonesia

54,443

15.1%

---------

-----

Morocco

27,277

7.6%

133,975

20.2%

For the 2022/23 season that ended on June 30, the Commission revised up total soft wheat exports to 31.4 million tons, compared with 31.1 million initially estimated last week and 12.5% above the 2021/22 level.

EU barley exports over July 1-9 totalled 38,563 tons, also well down from 252,687 in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 225,008 tons, against a year-earlier 348,372 tons.

The Commission listed the EU's top five maize supplier countries compared with a year ago as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

163,642

72.7%

248,082

71.2%

Canada

54,944

24.4%

43,519

12.5%

Russia

2,241

1.0%

116

0.0%

Serbia

1,498

0.7%

16,622

4.8%

Moldova

979

0.4%

12,395

3.6%

