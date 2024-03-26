News & Insights

Commodities

EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports down 2% at 22.8 mln T by March 23

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

March 26, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz, Nathan Vifflin, Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

Adds year on year variations in paragraphs 1-2, data delays and country details from paragraph 3

March 26 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 22.8 million metric tons by March 23, down 2% compared with 23.2 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 4.2 million tons, down 12% against 4.8 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 13.2 million tons, 38% below the year-earlier 21.5 million tons.

The publication was the first for three weeks due to a prolonged technical issue, and some data was still lacking.

The latest EU figures went up to Saturday, rather than Sunday as normally. Among EU countries, data for Ireland was missing since June 2023, import data for Bulgaria only ran up Jan. 10, 2024 and import figures for Hungary went up to Nov. 27, 2023, the Commission said in a note.

EU wheat imports were running above last season's pace, with soft wheat imports up 4% at 7.12 million tons, led by nearly 5 million tons from Ukraine.

High volumes of Ukrainian grain shipped to Europe, since Russia's invasion disrupted Ukraine's traditional sea trade, have caused a backlash among EU farmers.

The bloc is proposing to include maize in Ukrainian farm products subject to trade limits but France is pushing for wheat to be added the list.

The Commission listed the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports this season, compared with a year ago, as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Destination

tons

share

tons

share

Morocco

3,316,470

14.6%

3,688,083

15.9%

Nigeria

2,170,782

9.5%

1,919,635

8.3%

Algeria

2,039,915

9.0%

3,347,536

14.4%

China

1,675,611

7.4%

996,958

4.3%

Egypt

1,316,376

5.8%

1,628,206

7.0%

For maize imports, the top five supplier countries were listed as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tonnes

share

tons

share

Ukraine

8,813,488

66.7%

11,606,972

54.1%

Brazil

2,772,564

21.0%

7,891,933

36.8%

Serbia

401,317

3.0%

353,675

1.6%

Canada

371,292

2.8%

808,108

3.8%

Russia

259,281

2.0%

210,576

1.0%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Nathan Vifflin and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk, Editing by David Goodman and Ed Osmond)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.