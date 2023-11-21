EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports down 19% by Nov 19 but data incomplete

Adds year on year variations, main countries

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 11.59 million metric tons by Nov. 19, down 19% from the 14.29 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 2.75 million tons, down 1% from the 2.79 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 6.56 million tons, 44% below an year-earlier 11.64 million tons.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Bulgaria was still lacking since mid-September and that for Italy both import and export data were incomplete for the last two weeks.

Bulgaria is usually among the EU's largest wheat exporters, while Italy is one of the bloc's biggest cereal importers.

The Commission's current figures showed Romania was the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 3.15 million tons shipped, followed by France with 2.52 million, Poland with 1.96 million, Germany with 1.05 million and Lithuania with 996,000. Bulgaria was next with 937,000 tons, a figure unchanged in recent weeks.

EU wheat exports this season have been curbed by strong Russian competition, including in Algeria, though large sales of French wheat to China may boost the EU export pace in the coming months.

The European Commission listed the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports so far this season, compared with a year ago, as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Destination

tons

share

tons

share

Morocco

1,802,334

15.5%

1,855,389

13.0%

Nigeria

1,237,637

10.7%

1,031,886

7.2%

Algeria

936,608

8.1%

2,024,665

14.2%

Egypt

852,000

7.3%

1,589,785

11.1%

South Africa

642,724

5.5%

476,385

3.3%

In maize imports, Spain remained by far the largest EU buyer so far in 2023/24 with 2.79 million tons.

The top five supplier countries for EU maize imports were listed as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

3,090,386

47.1%

4,959,675

42.6%

Brazil

2,696,950

41.1%

5,926,005

50.9%

Canada

220,147

3.4%

139,620

1.2%

Serbia

114,542

1.7%

292,596

2.5%

South Africa

78,491

1.2%

78,520

0.7%

In wheat imports, EU soft wheat inflows were up 13% from a year earlier at 3.44 million tons. Drought-hit Spain was again the leading recipient with 1.98 million tons, while Ukraine was the main supplier with nearly two-thirds of the total.

Imports of durum wheat, the variety used in pasta, had reached 1.23 million tons, up 233% from the year-earlier volume, with Italy the main destination and Turkey the largest supplier.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Shailesh Kuber)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.