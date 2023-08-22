News & Insights

EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports by Aug. 20 down 21% on last year

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

August 22, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

Adds cereals, country details

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season that started on July 1 reached 4.06 million metric tons by Sunday, compared with 5.12 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the EU data showed Romania was by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 1.18 million metric tons shipped, followed by Poland with 833,000 tons, Bulgaria with 758,000 tons, France with 682,000 tons and Germany with 432,000 tons.

The European Commission listed as follows the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports this season compared with a year ago:

Soft wheat exports

2023/24

2022/23

Destination

tons

share

tons

share

Morocco

834,152

20.6%

896,028

17.5%

Algeria

456,716

11.3%

956,420

18.7%

Korea

359,117

8.8%

---

---

Nigeria

318,249

7.8%

246,724

4.8%

South Africa

214,930

5.3%

189,713

3.7%

EU barley exports totaled 1.23 million tons, against 1.68 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23.

EU soft wheat imports were running well ahead of last season, up 69% at 793,000 metric tons, with Ukraine by far the bloc's main soft wheat supplier at 488,000 tons.

Maize imports totaled 2.12 million tons, down from 3.25 million tons a year earlier. Spain remained the biggest importer so far in 2023/24 with 743,000 tons, followed by the Netherlands with 350,000 tons and Italy with 289,000 tons.

The top five supplier countries for EU maize imports were listed as follows:

Maize imports

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

1,346,522

63.4%

1,248,919

38.4%

Brazil

406,764

19.2%

1,724,647

53.1%

Canada

191,647

9.0%

63,716

2.0%

South Africa

60,103

2.8%

17,899

0.6%

Russia

57,513

2.7%

21,075

0.6%

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Mark Porter)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

