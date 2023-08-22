EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports by Aug. 20 down 21% on last year

Adds cereals, country details

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season that started on July 1 reached 4.06 million metric tons by Sunday, compared with 5.12 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the EU data showed Romania was by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 1.18 million metric tons shipped, followed by Poland with 833,000 tons, Bulgaria with 758,000 tons, France with 682,000 tons and Germany with 432,000 tons.

The European Commission listed as follows the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports this season compared with a year ago:

Soft wheat exports 2023/24 2022/23 Destination tons share tons share Morocco 834,152 20.6% 896,028 17.5% Algeria 456,716 11.3% 956,420 18.7% Korea 359,117 8.8% --- --- Nigeria 318,249 7.8% 246,724 4.8% South Africa 214,930 5.3% 189,713 3.7% EU barley exports totaled 1.23 million tons, against 1.68 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23. EU soft wheat imports were running well ahead of last season, up 69% at 793,000 metric tons, with Ukraine by far the bloc's main soft wheat supplier at 488,000 tons. Maize imports totaled 2.12 million tons, down from 3.25 million tons a year earlier. Spain remained the biggest importer so far in 2023/24 with 743,000 tons, followed by the Netherlands with 350,000 tons and Italy with 289,000 tons. The top five supplier countries for EU maize imports were listed as follows: Maize imports 2023/24 2022/23 Origin tons share tons share Ukraine 1,346,522 63.4% 1,248,919 38.4% Brazil 406,764 19.2% 1,724,647 53.1% Canada 191,647 9.0% 63,716 2.0% South Africa 60,103 2.8% 17,899 0.6% Russia 57,513 2.7% 21,075 0.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Mark Porter) ((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

