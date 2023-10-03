EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 7.39 mln T by Oct 1

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 7.39 million metric tons by Oct. 1, compared with 9.77 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.89 million tons, against 2.37 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 4.22 million tons, against a year-earlier 7.39 million.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing Sybille de La Hamaide)

