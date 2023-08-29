EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 4.49 mln T by Aug 27

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2023/24 season had reached 4.49 million metric tons by Aug. 27, compared with 6.31 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.32 million tons, against 1.67 million tons in the corresponding period of 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 2.37 million tons, against 3.90 million tons a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.