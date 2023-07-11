EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 360,867 tons for July 1-9

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union between July 1 and July 9 totalled 360,867 metric tons, compared with 664,550 a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The figures were the first for the 2023/24 season that started on July 1.

EU barley exports over July 1-9 totalled 38,563 tons, against 252,687 in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 225,008 tons, against a year-earlier 348,372 tons.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Forrest Crellin)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.