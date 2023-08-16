EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 3.72 mln T by Aug 13, down 11%

Adds other cereals, year-on-year variations, country details

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season had reached 3.72 million metric tons by Aug. 13, down 11%from 4.19 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.20 million tons, down 27% from 1.63 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 1.82 million tons, 31% below a year-earlier 2.62 million.

The weekly figures were released a day later than usual due to Tuesday's public holiday in parts of Europe.

The figures are for the marketing year starting on July 1.

A breakdown of the EU data showed Romania was the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 1.04 million metric tons shipped, followed by Poland with 734,000 tons, Bulgaria with 685,000 tons, France with 682,000 tons and Germany with 414,000 tons.

The European Commission listed as follows the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports this season compared with a year ago:

2023/24

2022/23

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

834,152

22.4%

828,426

19.8%

Algeria

456,716

12.3%

820,533

19.6%

Korea (Republic of)

286,217

7.7%

46,991

1.1%

Nigeria

283,343

7.6%

187,593

4.5%

South Africa

214,930

5.8%

154,360

3.7%

The EU barley export tally was double the 594,000 tons reported a week earlier, as more early-season French shipments to China were incorporated. FRBARLEY/PORTS

France was now by far the biggest EU barley exporter in this season's data with 803,000 tons, followed by Romania with 292,000 tons.

For maize, Spain was the biggest importer so far in 2023/24 with 683,000 tons, followed by the Netherlands with 301,000 tons and Italy with 263,000 tons.

The top five supplier countries for EU maize imports were listed as follows:

2023/24

2022/23

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

1,152,265

63.4%

1,148,274

43.9%

Brazil

327,693

18.0%

1,210,706

46.3%

Canada

191,647

10.5%

63,714

2.4%

South Africa

54,840

3.0%

15,723

0.6%

Russia

42,651

2.3%

21,075

0.8%

EU wheat imports were running ahead of last season's pace, with soft wheat imports up 88% at 684,000 metric tons and durum wheat imports up 1,548% at 161,000 tons compared with just 10,000 tons a year ago.

