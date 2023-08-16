EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 3.72 mln T by Aug 13

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season reached 3.72 million metric tons by Aug. 13, compared with 4.19 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

The weekly figures were released a day later than usual due to Tuesday's public holiday in parts of Europe.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.