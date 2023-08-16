News & Insights

EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 3.72 mln T by Aug 13

August 16, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Reuters

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season reached 3.72 million metric tons by Aug. 13, compared with 4.19 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

The weekly figures were released a day later than usual due to Tuesday's public holiday in parts of Europe.

