EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 22.8 mln T by March 23

March 26 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 22.8 million metric tons by March 23, compared with 23.2 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 4.2 million tons, against 4.8 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 13.2 million tons, against 21.5 million tons a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman )

((nathan.vifflin@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.