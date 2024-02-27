EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 20.5 mln T by Feb 22

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 20.5 million metric tons by Feb. 22, compared with 21.1 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 3.6 million tons, against 4.2 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 11.5 million tons, against 19.4 million tons a year earlier.

The Commission said that grain export data was only available up to Feb. 22 because of a continuing technical problem.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin Editing by David Goodman )

((nathan.vifflin@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.