EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 2.35 mln T, down 13%

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season had reached 2.35 million metric tons by July 30, down 13% from 2.70 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Friday.

EU barley exports totalled 390,412 tons, 69% lower than 1.26 million in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 1.17 million tons, 28% below a year-earlier 1.63 million.

The EU figures are for the marketing year starting on July 1.

The Commission's weekly data had not been published in the previous two weeks due to technical issues and was delayed again this week from its usual Tuesday publication slot.

The new EU barley export tally, however, appeared not to fully reflect early-season barley shipments from France.

Port data compiled by Refinitiv suggested more than 600,000 tons of French barley had been loaded for China in July, compared with just over 112,000 tons attributed to France in the EU data. FRBARLEY/PORTS

The EU figures also indicated a smaller volume of French soft wheat exports at 294,585 tons than nearly 600,000 tons for July shown by Refinitiv. FRWHEAT/PORTS

The Commission, which compiles data from the customs services of EU countries, has in the past cited delays in receiving figures from member states.

The Commission added in its grain export and import report that it would release on Monday updated figures for the previous 2022/23 marketing year that ended on June 30.

