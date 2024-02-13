News & Insights

Commodities

EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 18.65 mln T, data still missing

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

February 13, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Nathan Vifflin and Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

Adds detail and background from paragraph 2

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 18.65 million metric tons by Feb. 2, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The Commission said data since Feb. 2 was missing because of continuing technical issues that led it to postpone publication last week.

Data for Ireland was still missing for the whole of the current season while figures for Bulgaria have been missing since mid-January, the Commission said in its EU grain export and import update.

The publication has been subject to repeated delays, some of which the Commission has attributed to problems receiving data from EU states, preventing like-for-like comparisons.

The cumulative soft wheat exports since the July 1 start of the season up to Feb. 2 compared with a previous figure of 18.24 million for the period to Jan. 28.

For the 2022/23 season, it gave a figure of 20.18 million tons in soft wheat exports for a longer period running to Feb. 12.

EU 2023/24 barley exports were put at 3.48 million tons by Feb. 2, against 3.61 million tons by Feb. 12 last season.

EU maize imports this season had reached 10.59 million tons by Feb. 2, compared with 18.44 million tons by Feb. 12 in 2022/23.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman)

((nathan.vifflin@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.