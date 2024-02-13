EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 18.65 mln T, data still missing

Adds detail and background from paragraph 2

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 18.65 million metric tons by Feb. 2, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The Commission said data since Feb. 2 was missing because of continuing technical issues that led it to postpone publication last week.

Data for Ireland was still missing for the whole of the current season while figures for Bulgaria have been missing since mid-January, the Commission said in its EU grain export and import update.

The publication has been subject to repeated delays, some of which the Commission has attributed to problems receiving data from EU states, preventing like-for-like comparisons.

The cumulative soft wheat exports since the July 1 start of the season up to Feb. 2 compared with a previous figure of 18.24 million for the period to Jan. 28.

For the 2022/23 season, it gave a figure of 20.18 million tons in soft wheat exports for a longer period running to Feb. 12.

EU 2023/24 barley exports were put at 3.48 million tons by Feb. 2, against 3.61 million tons by Feb. 12 last season.

EU maize imports this season had reached 10.59 million tons by Feb. 2, compared with 18.44 million tons by Feb. 12 in 2022/23.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman)

