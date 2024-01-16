EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 16.88 mln T by Jan 14

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 16.88 million metric tons by Jan. 14, compared with 18.17 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 3.29 million tons, against 3.09 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 9.52 million tons, against a year-earlier 16.38 million.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Italy was missing since Dec. 30.

