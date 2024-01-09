EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 15.84 mln T by Jan 7

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 15.84 million metric tons by Jan. 7, compared with 17.76 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 3.17 million tons, against 3.08 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 9.03 million tons, against a year-earlier 15.84 million.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Italy was missing since Dec. 20.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin, editing by Gus Trompiz)

