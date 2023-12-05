EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 12.52 mln T by Dec 3

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 12.52 million metric tons by Dec. 3, compared with 15.26 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 2.79 million tons, against 2.81 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 7.36 million tons, against a year-earlier 12.88 million.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Bulgaria was still lacking since mid-September, while import and export data for Italy was missing since Nov. 17.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

