EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 11.99 mln T by Nov 26

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

November 28, 2023 — 10:10 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 11.99 million metric tons by Nov. 26, compared with 14.68 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 2.77 million tons, against 2.81 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 7.09 million tons, against a year-earlier 12.31 million.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Bulgaria was still lacking since mid-September, while import and export data for Italy was missing since Nov. 10.

