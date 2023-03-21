Commodities

EU 2022/23 soybean imports reach 8.45 mln T, rapeseed 5.87 mln T

March 21, 2023 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 8.45 million tonnes by March 19, down 14.6% from 9.89 million by the same week last season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 5.87 million tonnes, up 54% compared with 3.81 million tonnes a year earlier.

The bloc's soymeal imports over the same period totalled 11.24 million tonnes, down 4.6% from 11.78 million the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 2.65 million tonnes, 29% below a year-earlier 3.73 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data only went up to Jan. 13, it said in a note.

The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the same point last season:

SOYBEANS

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

USA

4,144,556

49.1%

3,808,625

38.5%

Brazil

2,441,604

28.9%

4,526,585

45.8%

Ukraine

909,350

10.8%

327,554

3.3%

Canada

707,718

8.4%

1,098,105

11.1%

Uruguay

117,047

1.4%

16,529

0.2%

RAPESEED

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

2,911,698

49.6%

1,619,938

42.5%

Australia

2,435,400

41.5%

1,382,708

36.3%

Canada

230,788

3.9%

538,057

14.1%

Uruguay

131,330

2.2%

5,072

0.1%

Moldova

68,569

1.2%

79,868

2.1%

SOYMEAL

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Brazil

5,797,550

51.6%

5,315,051

45.1%

Argentina

3,977,720

35.4%

4,754,047

40.4%

USA

336,875

3.0%

319,241

2.7%

Ukraine

273,303

2.4%

111,952

1.0%

Paraguay

210,242

1.9%

472,347

4.0%

PALM OIL

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Indonesia

1,085,761

41.0%

1,601,551

42.9%

Malaysia

550,934

20.8%

838,130

22.5%

Guatemala

431,576

16.3%

425,116

11.4%

Papua New Guinea

183,131

6.9%

268,923

7.2%

Honduras

122,300

4.6%

275,475

7.4%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

