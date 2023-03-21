EU 2022/23 soybean imports reach 8.45 mln T, rapeseed 5.87 mln T

Adds details
PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 8.45 million tonnes by March 19, down 14.6% from 9.89 million by the same week last season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 5.87 million tonnes, up 54% compared with 3.81 million tonnes a year earlier.
The bloc's soymeal imports over the same period totalled 11.24 million tonnes, down 4.6% from 11.78 million the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 2.65 million tonnes, 29% below a year-earlier 3.73 million.
However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.
Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data only went up to Jan. 13, it said in a note.
The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the same point last season:
SOYBEANS
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
USA
4,144,556
49.1%
3,808,625
38.5%
Brazil
2,441,604
28.9%
4,526,585
45.8%
Ukraine
909,350
10.8%
327,554
3.3%
Canada
707,718
8.4%
1,098,105
11.1%
Uruguay
117,047
1.4%
16,529
0.2%
RAPESEED
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Ukraine
2,911,698
49.6%
1,619,938
42.5%
Australia
2,435,400
41.5%
1,382,708
36.3%
Canada
230,788
3.9%
538,057
14.1%
Uruguay
131,330
2.2%
5,072
0.1%
Moldova
68,569
1.2%
79,868
2.1%
