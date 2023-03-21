EU 2022/23 soybean imports reach 8.45 mln T, rapeseed 5.87 mln T

Adds details

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 8.45 million tonnes by March 19, down 14.6% from 9.89 million by the same week last season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 5.87 million tonnes, up 54% compared with 3.81 million tonnes a year earlier.

The bloc's soymeal imports over the same period totalled 11.24 million tonnes, down 4.6% from 11.78 million the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 2.65 million tonnes, 29% below a year-earlier 3.73 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data only went up to Jan. 13, it said in a note.

The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the same point last season:

SOYBEANS

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

USA

4,144,556

49.1%

3,808,625

38.5%

Brazil

2,441,604

28.9%

4,526,585

45.8%

Ukraine

909,350

10.8%

327,554

3.3%

Canada

707,718

8.4%

1,098,105

11.1%

Uruguay

117,047

1.4%

16,529

0.2%

RAPESEED 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Ukraine 2,911,698 49.6% 1,619,938 42.5% Australia 2,435,400 41.5% 1,382,708 36.3% Canada 230,788 3.9% 538,057 14.1% Uruguay 131,330 2.2% 5,072 0.1% Moldova 68,569 1.2% 79,868 2.1% SOYMEAL 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 5,797,550 51.6% 5,315,051 45.1% Argentina 3,977,720 35.4% 4,754,047 40.4% USA 336,875 3.0% 319,241 2.7% Ukraine 273,303 2.4% 111,952 1.0% Paraguay 210,242 1.9% 472,347 4.0% PALM OIL 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Indonesia 1,085,761 41.0% 1,601,551 42.9% Malaysia 550,934 20.8% 838,130 22.5% Guatemala 431,576 16.3% 425,116 11.4% Papua New Guinea 183,131 6.9% 268,923 7.2% Honduras 122,300 4.6% 275,475 7.4%

