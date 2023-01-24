EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 6.08 mln T, rapeseed 4.26 mln T

Adds details

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 6.08 million tonnes by Jan. 22, down 19% from 7.47 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 4.26 million tonnes, up 41% compared with 3.02 million tonnes a year earlier.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 8.95 million tonnes, 2.5% below a year-earlier 9.18 million, while palm oil imports stood at 1.89 million tonnes, down 39% from 3.11 million by the same week in 2021/22.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until the end of November, it said in a note.

The next weekly grain and oilseed trade data will be published on Wednesday Feb. 1, a day later than usual, the Commision added.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.