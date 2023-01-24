EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 6.08 mln T, rapeseed 4.26 mln T

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 6.08 million tonnes by Jan. 22, against 7.47 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 4.26 million tonnes, compared with 3.02 million tonnes a year earlier.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)

