EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 4.86 mln T, rapeseed 3.15 mln T

Adds details per country, comparison from last week and 2021/22

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 4.86 million tonnes by Dec. 11, against 5.81 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 3.15 million tonnes, compared with 2.30 million tonnes a year earlier.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 7.11 million tonnes against 7.13 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 1.52 million tonnes versus 2.53 million tonnes in 2021/22.

The Commission listed as follows the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the previous week and the same point last season.

SOYBEANS

(tonnes)

Origin

Dec 4

Dec 11

Dec 12, 2021

United States

2,055,205

2,110,018

1,592,639

Brazil

1,671,354

1,728,338

3,396,132

Ukraine

421,820

440,241

121,502

Canada

364,988

371,359

618,934

Uruguay

117,047

117,047

16,529

RAPESEED

(tonnes)

Origin

Dec 4

Dec 11

Dec 12, 2021

Ukraine

2,117,687

2,154,924

1,550,187

Australia

731,688

736,688

287,892

Canada

136,627

136,627

270,825

Serbia

49,338

50,413

52,573

Moldova

47,659

48,512

63,934

SOYMEAL (tonnes) Origin Dec 4 Dec 11 Dec 12, 2021 Brazil 3,627,815 3,778,768 3,032,512 Argentina 2,530,846 2,567,135 3,210,582 Paraguay 172,609 172,609 289,882 Ukraine 120,175 123,825 55,797 USA 96,637 102,764 119,215 PALM OIL (tonnes) Origin Dec 4 Dec 11 Dec 12, 2021 Indonesia 537,002 541,009 1,147,077 Malaysia 284,862 315,515 537,730 Guatemala 256,746 274,930 271,818 Papua New Guinea 122,024 121,636 147,078 Honduras 74,065 74,285 187,447 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaie; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.