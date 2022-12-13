Commodities

EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 4.86 mln T, rapeseed 3.15 mln T

December 13, 2022 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaie for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 4.86 million tonnes by Dec. 11, against 5.81 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 3.15 million tonnes, compared with 2.30 million tonnes a year earlier.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 7.11 million tonnes against 7.13 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 1.52 million tonnes versus 2.53 million tonnes in 2021/22.

The Commission listed as follows the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the previous week and the same point last season.

SOYBEANS

(tonnes)

Origin

Dec 4

Dec 11

Dec 12, 2021

United States

2,055,205

2,110,018

1,592,639

Brazil

1,671,354

1,728,338

3,396,132

Ukraine

421,820

440,241

121,502

Canada

364,988

371,359

618,934

Uruguay

117,047

117,047

16,529

RAPESEED

(tonnes)

Origin

Dec 4

Dec 11

Dec 12, 2021

Ukraine

2,117,687

2,154,924

1,550,187

Australia

731,688

736,688

287,892

Canada

136,627

136,627

270,825

Serbia

49,338

50,413

52,573

Moldova

47,659

48,512

63,934

SOYMEAL

(tonnes)

Origin

Dec 4

Dec 11

Dec 12, 2021

Brazil

3,627,815

3,778,768

3,032,512

Argentina

2,530,846

2,567,135

3,210,582

Paraguay

172,609

172,609

289,882

Ukraine

120,175

123,825

55,797

USA

96,637

102,764

119,215

PALM OIL

(tonnes)

Origin

Dec 4

Dec 11

Dec 12, 2021

Indonesia

537,002

541,009

1,147,077

Malaysia

284,862

315,515

537,730

Guatemala

256,746

274,930

271,818

Papua New Guinea

122,024

121,636

147,078

Honduras

74,065

74,285

187,447

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaie; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

