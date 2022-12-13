EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 4.86 mln T, rapeseed 3.15 mln T

Adds details per country, comparison from last week and 2021/22
PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 4.86 million tonnes by Dec. 11, against 5.81 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 3.15 million tonnes, compared with 2.30 million tonnes a year earlier.
Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 7.11 million tonnes against 7.13 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 1.52 million tonnes versus 2.53 million tonnes in 2021/22.
The Commission listed as follows the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the previous week and the same point last season.
SOYBEANS
(tonnes)
Origin
Dec 4
Dec 11
Dec 12, 2021
United States
2,055,205
2,110,018
1,592,639
Brazil
1,671,354
1,728,338
3,396,132
Ukraine
421,820
440,241
121,502
Canada
364,988
371,359
618,934
Uruguay
117,047
117,047
16,529
RAPESEED
(tonnes)
Origin
Dec 4
Dec 11
Dec 12, 2021
Ukraine
2,117,687
2,154,924
1,550,187
Australia
731,688
736,688
287,892
Canada
136,627
136,627
270,825
Serbia
49,338
50,413
52,573
Moldova
47,659
48,512
63,934
SOYMEAL
(tonnes)
Origin
Dec 4
Dec 11
Dec 12, 2021
Brazil
3,627,815
3,778,768
3,032,512
Argentina
2,530,846
2,567,135
3,210,582
Paraguay
172,609
172,609
289,882
Ukraine
120,175
123,825
55,797
USA
96,637
102,764
119,215
PALM OIL
(tonnes)
Origin
Dec 4
Dec 11
Dec 12, 2021
Indonesia
537,002
541,009
1,147,077
Malaysia
284,862
315,515
537,730
Guatemala
256,746
274,930
271,818
Papua New Guinea
122,024
121,636
147,078
Honduras
74,065
74,285
187,447
