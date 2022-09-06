EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 2.16 mln T, rapeseed at 1.08 mln T

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 2.16 million tonnes by Sept. 3, provisional data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The Commission, which has reported repeated technical problems in the past weeks, said the data may again be incomplete.

That compared with 2.49 million tonnes by the same week in the previous 2021/22 season, the data showed.

EU rapeseed imports had reached 1.08 million tonnes, compared with 732,158 tonnes a year earlier.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 2.73 million tonnes against 2.87 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 567,310 tonnes versus 1.09 million tonnes in 2021/22.

EU sunflower oil imports, most of which usually come from Ukraine, were at 299,836 tonnes, against 278,224 tonnes a year earlier, the data showed.

