EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 12.52 mln T, rapeseed 7.24 mln T

June 20, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 12.52 million metric tons by June 11, against 14.17 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 7.24 million tons, compared with 5.26 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 15.38 million tons, against 16.06 million the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 3.86 million tons versus 4.83 million a year ago.

