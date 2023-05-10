EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 10.66 mln T, rapeseed 6.73 mln T

Adds background, details per country of origin

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 10.66 million tonnes by May 7, down 12% from 12.07 million by the same time a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 6.73 million tonnes, up 46% on the previous year's 4.62 million tonnes, while sunflower seed imports were four times more than at the time last year at 2.12 million tonnes, compared to 436,736 tonnes.

The war in Ukraine, the EU's main sunseed origin and a large rapeseed supplier, has hampered crushing in the country and boosted seed exports.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 13.36 million tonnes, against 13.93 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 3.39 million tonnes, down 20% versus 4.26 million tonnes a year ago.

The Commission listed the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the same period last season:

Soybeans

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

USA

4,753,491

44.6%

4,043,501

33.5%

Brazil

3,626,377

34.0%

6,339,772

52.5%

Ukraine

1,213,121

11.4%

389,145

3.2%

Canada

793,907

7.4%

1,123,585

9.3%

Uruguay

117,047

1.1%

16,529

0.1%

Rapeseed 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Australia 3,139,489 46.6% 2,092,800 45.3% Ukraine 2,949,544 43.8% 1,640,593 35.5% Canada 230,788 3.4% 592,057 12.8% Uruguay 220,733 3.3% 7,035 0.2% Moldova 73,808 1.1% 79,868 1.7% Soymeal 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 6,876,209 51.5% 6,307,042 45.3% Argentina 4,716,907 35.3% 5,639,492 40.5% USA 435,878 3.3% 349,202 2.5% Ukraine 333,664 2.5% 128,941 0.9% Paraguay 253,716 1.9% 562,329 4.0% Palm oil 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Indonesia 1,497,223 44.1% 1,765,935 41.5% Malaysia 706,553 20.8% 988,068 23.2% Guatemala 489,359 14.4% 467,786 11.0% Papua New Guinea 245,183 7.2% 283,701 6.7% Honduras 140,073 4.1% 294,249 6.9% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz, Kirsten Donovan) ((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

