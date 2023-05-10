EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 10.66 mln T, rapeseed 6.73 mln T

Adds background, details per country of origin
PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 10.66 million tonnes by May 7, down 12% from 12.07 million by the same time a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.
EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 6.73 million tonnes, up 46% on the previous year's 4.62 million tonnes, while sunflower seed imports were four times more than at the time last year at 2.12 million tonnes, compared to 436,736 tonnes.
The war in Ukraine, the EU's main sunseed origin and a large rapeseed supplier, has hampered crushing in the country and boosted seed exports.
Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 13.36 million tonnes, against 13.93 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 3.39 million tonnes, down 20% versus 4.26 million tonnes a year ago.
The Commission listed the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the same period last season:
Soybeans
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
USA
4,753,491
44.6%
4,043,501
33.5%
Brazil
3,626,377
34.0%
6,339,772
52.5%
Ukraine
1,213,121
11.4%
389,145
3.2%
Canada
793,907
7.4%
1,123,585
9.3%
Uruguay
117,047
1.1%
16,529
0.1%
Rapeseed
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Australia
3,139,489
46.6%
2,092,800
45.3%
Ukraine
2,949,544
43.8%
1,640,593
35.5%
Canada
230,788
3.4%
592,057
12.8%
Uruguay
220,733
3.3%
7,035
0.2%
Moldova
73,808
1.1%
79,868
1.7%
Soymeal
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Brazil
6,876,209
51.5%
6,307,042
45.3%
Argentina
4,716,907
35.3%
5,639,492
40.5%
USA
435,878
3.3%
349,202
2.5%
Ukraine
333,664
2.5%
128,941
0.9%
Paraguay
253,716
1.9%
562,329
4.0%
Palm oil
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Indonesia
1,497,223
44.1%
1,765,935
41.5%
Malaysia
706,553
20.8%
988,068
23.2%
Guatemala
489,359
14.4%
467,786
11.0%
Papua New Guinea
245,183
7.2%
283,701
6.7%
Honduras
140,073
4.1%
294,249
6.9%
