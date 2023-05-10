News & Insights

EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 10.66 mln T, rapeseed 6.73 mln T

May 10, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 10.66 million tonnes by May 7, down 12% from 12.07 million by the same time a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 6.73 million tonnes, up 46% on the previous year's 4.62 million tonnes, while sunflower seed imports were four times more than at the time last year at 2.12 million tonnes, compared to 436,736 tonnes.

The war in Ukraine, the EU's main sunseed origin and a large rapeseed supplier, has hampered crushing in the country and boosted seed exports.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 13.36 million tonnes, against 13.93 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 3.39 million tonnes, down 20% versus 4.26 million tonnes a year ago.

The Commission listed the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with the same period last season:

Soybeans

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

USA

4,753,491

44.6%

4,043,501

33.5%

Brazil

3,626,377

34.0%

6,339,772

52.5%

Ukraine

1,213,121

11.4%

389,145

3.2%

Canada

793,907

7.4%

1,123,585

9.3%

Uruguay

117,047

1.1%

16,529

0.1%

Rapeseed

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Australia

3,139,489

46.6%

2,092,800

45.3%

Ukraine

2,949,544

43.8%

1,640,593

35.5%

Canada

230,788

3.4%

592,057

12.8%

Uruguay

220,733

3.3%

7,035

0.2%

Moldova

73,808

1.1%

79,868

1.7%

Soymeal

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Brazil

6,876,209

51.5%

6,307,042

45.3%

Argentina

4,716,907

35.3%

5,639,492

40.5%

USA

435,878

3.3%

349,202

2.5%

Ukraine

333,664

2.5%

128,941

0.9%

Paraguay

253,716

1.9%

562,329

4.0%

Palm oil

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Indonesia

1,497,223

44.1%

1,765,935

41.5%

Malaysia

706,553

20.8%

988,068

23.2%

Guatemala

489,359

14.4%

467,786

11.0%

Papua New Guinea

245,183

7.2%

283,701

6.7%

Honduras

140,073

4.1%

294,249

6.9%

