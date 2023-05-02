EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up 9% by April 30

Adds details per country

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 25.67 million tonnes by April 30, up 9% compared with 23.46 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.27 million tonnes, down 21% from 6.72 million a year earlier.

In imports, maize flows stood at 22.99 million tonnes, up 71% on the 13.46 million tonnes imported by the same time last year while wheat imports were at 7.60 million tonnes, 249% above the year-earlier level.

Cereal imports have mounted following a drought-hit EU harvest last year. An influx of grain from war-torn Ukraine has led to protests from some eastern EU states.

The Commission said on April 28 it had reached a deal in principle to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain to resume through five EU countries that had imposed restrictions.

The EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 9.16 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 3.49 million, Germany with 3.12 million, Poland with 2.54 million and Lithuania with 2.26 million.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations so far in 2022/23, compared with a year ago, as follows:

Common wheat

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

4,079,740

15.9%

1,423,929

6.1%

Algeria

3,621,797

14.1%

3,803,418

16.2%

Nigeria

2,240,986

8.7%

1,684,064

7.2%

Egypt

1,628,206

6.3%

2,422,002

10.3%

Saudi Arabia

1,371,694

5.3%

519,932

2.2%

In imports, Spain was the leading EU maize importer with 7.52 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 2.67 million, Italy with 2.40 million, Portugal with 1.72 million and Hungary with 1.63 million, the data showed.

The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows:

Maize

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

12,760,155

55.5%

7,047,106

52.4%

Brazil

7,920,879

34.5%

3,381,315

25.1%

Canada

978,206

4.3%

907,056

6.7%

Serbia

365,564

1.6%

659,259

4.9%

Russia

281,247

1.2%

378,757

2.8%

The next report will be published on May 10, the Commission said on its website.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis)

