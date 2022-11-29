EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up 3% on year at 13.89 mln tonnes

Adds details, background

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 13.89 million tonnes by Nov. 27, up 3% from 13.45 million by the same week in 2021/22, weekly data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The year-on-year increase has narrowed from 10% two weeks ago, although traders are expecting 2022/23 exports to get a boost in the coming weeks after talk of large French sales to China.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the leading EU soft wheat exporting country this season, with 5.65 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.81 million tonnes, Germany with 1.57 million tonnes, Latvia with 1.19 million tonnes and Poland with 1.11 million tonnes.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Nov. 27 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Algeria

1,974,929

14.2%

2,313,740

17.2%

Morocco

1,857,376

13.4%

300,882

2.2%

Egypt

1,495,938

10.8%

1,263,000

9.4%

Nigeria

1,031,996

7.4%

915,321

6.8%

Saudi Arabia

750,973

5.4%

391,350

2.9%

EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 were at 12.12 million tonnes, 130% above a year-earlier volume of 5.27 million.

A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize imports flows into the EU.

Spain is the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 4.58 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.37 million, Poland with 1.02 million, Portugal with 959,000, and Italy with 897,000, the data showed.

The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Brazil

6,061,300

50.0%

2,830,108

53.7%

Ukraine

5,239,034

43.2%

1,592,950

30.2%

Serbia

303,520

2.5%

366,385

7.0%

Canada

162,800

1.3%

228,301

4.3%

Argentina

84,915

0.7%

52,542

1.0%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)

