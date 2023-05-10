EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports reach 26.49 million tonnes, up 11%

Adds details

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 26.49 million tonnes by May 7, up 11% compared with 23.87 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.45 million tonnes, down 19% from 6.72 million a year ago.

EU maize imports were at 23.22 million tonnes, 67% higher than a year-earlier 13.89 million.

Soft wheat imports were at 7.67 million tonnes, 249% above the year-earlier level, while barley imports had reached 1.85 million tonnes, up 120% on year.

EU cereal imports rose following a drought-hit harvest last year and amid an influx of grain from Ukraine that has led to temporary restrictions for shipments to eastern EU countries.

The EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 9.33 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 3.73 million, Germany with 3.21 million, Poland with 2.59 million and Lithuania with 2.44 million.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations so far in 2022/23, compared with a year ago, as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

4 177 070

15.8%

1 448 779

6.1%

Algeria

3 742 873

14.1%

3 924 935

16.4%

Nigeria

2 295 805

8.7%

1 744 817

7.3%

Egypt

1 678 376

6.3%

2 422 002

10.1%

Saudi Arabia

1 440 944

5.4%

519 932

2.2%

Spain was the leading EU maize importer with 7.57 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 2.70 million, Italy with 2.45 million, Portugal with 1.72 million and Hungary with 1.63 million, the data showed.

The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

12 857 875

55.4%

7 138 009

51.4%

Brazil

7 923 880

34.1%

3 441 885

24.8%

Canada

1 065 869

4.6%

1 010 813

7.3%

Serbia

367 493

1.6%

663 367

4.8%

Russia

299 583

1.3%

406 350

2.9%

