EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports reach 25.02 mln T, up 10%

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 25.02 million tonnes by April 22, up 10% compared with 22.81 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

The latest weekly data run up to last Saturday, rather than Sunday as normally, due to a technical issue, the Commission said on its website.

The data had been delayed from its usual Tuesday timing due to the technical problem. Weekly export and import figures for oilseed crops were still not available on Wednesday, however.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.09 million tonnes, down 23% against 6.65 million a year ago.

In imports, flows of maize into the EU had reached 22.65 million tonnes, 72% higher than a year ago, while wheat imports were at 7.39 million tonnes, 243% above the year-earlier level.

Total EU cereal imports were running 90% above the year-earlier volume at 33.85 million tonnes, but remained below total exports of 36.18 million, down 7% on year.

Cereal imports have mounted following a drought-hit EU harvest last year. An influx of grain from war-torn Ukraine has led to protests from some eastern EU states that are negotiating a pause in direct imports with the Commission.

