EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports reach 21.54 mln T, up 8.6% on year

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 21.54 million tonnes by March 12, up 8.6% from 19.84 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission on Tuesday showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.28 million tonnes, down 29% from 6.03 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 18.99 million tonnes, 60% above a year-earlier 11.84 million.

However, the Commission said it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only up to Dec. 19, it said in a note.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 8.59 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 2.63 million, Germany with 2.50 million, Lithuania with 1.93 million and Latvia with 1.85 million.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations so far in 2022/23 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

3,273,807

15.2%

910,318

4.6%

Algeria

2,942,754

13.7%

3,035,696

15.3%

Nigeria

1,873,015

8.7%

1,489,729

7.5%

Egypt

1,628,206

7.6%

1,942,532

9.8%

Saudi Arabia

1,044,970

4.9%

519,932

2.6%

In maize, Spain remained the EU's leading importer so far in 2022/23 with 6.62 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 2.22 million, Portugal with 1.51 million, Hungary with 1.41 million and Poland with 1.28 million, the data showed.

The Commission listed the EU's five top maize import supplier countries so far in 2022/23 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

9,658,501

50.9%

6,441,992

54.4%

Brazil

7,669,728

40.4%

3,309,362

28.0%

Canada

649,765

3.4%

590,209

5.0%

Serbia

351,686

1.9%

615,123

5.2%

Russia

199,217

1.0%

338,729

2.9%

