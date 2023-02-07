EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports reach 19.05 mln tonnes, up 7% on year

Adds percentage changes, country details

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 19.05 million tonnes by Feb. 5, up nearly 7% from 17.85 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.16 million tonnes, down 40% from 5.28 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 16.69 million tonnes, 69% above the year-earlier total of 9.87 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until the end of November, it said in a note.

Germany is one of the EU's largest cereal exporting members and Italy among the bloc's major cereal importers.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 7.79 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 2.28 million, Germany with 2.15 million, Latvia with 1.71 million and Lithuania with 1.61 million.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations so far this season as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

2,756,062

14.5%

754,284

4.2%

Algeria

2,594,450

13.6%

2,790,886

15.6%

Egypt

1,628,206

8.5%

1,641,000

9.2%

Nigeria

1,556,898

8.2%

1,341,469

7.5%

Saudi Arabia

982,270

5.2%

519,932

2.9%

In maize imports, which have been fuelled by a drought-hit EU harvest, Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 6.09 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands with 1.88 million, Portugal with 1.32 million, Poland with 1.27 million and Hungary with 1.17 million, the data showed.

The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows:

2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Ukraine 7,886,109 47.2% 4,923,893 49.9% Brazil 7,424,378 44.5% 3,287,870 33.3% Canada 489,190 2.9% 590,209 6.0% Serbia 345,434 2.1% 543,620 5.5% Russia 123,962 0.7% 138,066 1.4% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Christina Fincher) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.