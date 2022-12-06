EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports reach 14.49 mln T, up 3.5% on year

Adds year-on-year variations, country details
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 14.49 million tonnes by Dec. 4, up 3.5% from 14.00 million by the same week in 2021/22, weekly data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
The year-on-year increase has narrowed in recent weeks but traders say 2022/23 exports could accelerate again in the coming weeks after talks of large French sales to China.
A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the leading EU soft wheat exporting country this season, with 5.89 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.81 million tonnes, Germany with 1.58 million tonnes and then Latvia and Lithuania with 1.22 million tonnes each.
The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Dec. 4 as follows:
2022/23
2021/22
Destination
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Algeria
1,974,929
13.6%
2,482,903
17.7%
Morocco
1,954,793
13.5%
300,882
2.1%
Egypt
1,495,938
10.3%
1,263,000
9.0%
Nigeria
1,073,838
7.4%
997,785
7.1%
Saudi Arabia
851,359
5.9%
391,350
2.8%
EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 were at 12.65 million tonnes, 119% above a year-earlier 5.77 million.
A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize imports flows into the EU.
Spain is the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 4.73 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.40 million, Poland with 1.06 million, Portugal with 1.05 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed.
The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows:
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Brazil
6,253,432
49.5%
2,873,609
49.8%
Ukraine
5,489,732
43.4%
1,993,880
34.5%
Serbia
312,537
2.5%
390,525
6.8%
Canada
223,781
1.8%
249,048
4.3%
South Africa
87,453
0.7%
54,432
0.9%
EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.75 million tonnes, down 41% from 4.70 million a year ago.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Maju Samuel)
((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
