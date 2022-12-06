EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports reach 14.49 mln T, up 3.5% on year

Adds year-on-year variations, country details

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 14.49 million tonnes by Dec. 4, up 3.5% from 14.00 million by the same week in 2021/22, weekly data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The year-on-year increase has narrowed in recent weeks but traders say 2022/23 exports could accelerate again in the coming weeks after talks of large French sales to China.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the leading EU soft wheat exporting country this season, with 5.89 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.81 million tonnes, Germany with 1.58 million tonnes and then Latvia and Lithuania with 1.22 million tonnes each.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Dec. 4 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Algeria

1,974,929

13.6%

2,482,903

17.7%

Morocco

1,954,793

13.5%

300,882

2.1%

Egypt

1,495,938

10.3%

1,263,000

9.0%

Nigeria

1,073,838

7.4%

997,785

7.1%

Saudi Arabia

851,359

5.9%

391,350

2.8%

EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 were at 12.65 million tonnes, 119% above a year-earlier 5.77 million.

A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize imports flows into the EU.

Spain is the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 4.73 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.40 million, Poland with 1.06 million, Portugal with 1.05 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed.

The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Brazil

6,253,432

49.5%

2,873,609

49.8%

Ukraine

5,489,732

43.4%

1,993,880

34.5%

Serbia

312,537

2.5%

390,525

6.8%

Canada

223,781

1.8%

249,048

4.3%

South Africa

87,453

0.7%

54,432

0.9%

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.75 million tonnes, down 41% from 4.70 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Maju Samuel)

