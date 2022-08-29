EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 4.86 mln tonnes by Aug. 28

Adds details on wheat exports, maize imports

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 reached 4.86 million tonnes by Aug. 28, provisional data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

That compared with 4.88 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

The EU's executive has reported in recent weeks that data it compiles on exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products could be incomplete, and traders have said its soft wheat export tally has lagged a fast pace of shipments from France.

Soft wheat exports from France, the bloc's top wheat supplier, so far this season were put at 1.90 million tonnes, compared with around 2.29 million tonnes suggested by port loading data compiled by Refinitiv. FRWHEAT/PORTS

A breakdown per country showed that Pakistan was the fourth largest export destination for EU wheat with 347,549 tonnes so far this season, in a confirmation that the country has turned to European wheat to fill a gap left by missing Black Sea grain. Pakistan has also been hit by devastating floods.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 1.52 million tonnes against 2.67 million a year ago.

EU maize imports were at 3.87 million tonnes, against 2.60 million tonnes, including 1.40million tonnes from Ukraine, behind Brazil with 2.18 million.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin and John Stonestreet)

