EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 4.86 mln tonnes by Aug. 28

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 4.86 million tonnes by Aug. 28, provisional data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

That compared with 4.88 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 1.52 million tonnes against 2.67 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 3.87 million tonnes, against 2.60 million tonnes.

The Commission, which has reported repeated technical problems in the past weeks, said the data may again be incomplete.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.