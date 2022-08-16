EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 3.58 mln T, data may be lacking

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European Union soft wheat exports in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 3.58 million tonnes by Aug. 14, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission which said however the data may be incomplete.

The volume compared with 3.14 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 1.23 tonnes against 2.13 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 3.59 million tonnes, against 1.78 million tonnes.

