EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 28 mln tonnes by May 21

By contrast EU cereal imports have surged following a drought-hit harvest last year and an influx of grain from Ukraine.

Maize imports were 23.99 million tonnes, 63% higher than the 14.70 million a year earlier.

Soft wheat imports were 8 million tonnes, 239% above the year-earlier level, while barley imports reached 1.88 million tonnes, up 118% on year.

