EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 28 mln tonnes by May 21

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 28 million tonnes by May 21, up 13% from the 24.86 million tonnes a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

