EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 27.17 mln tonnes by May 14

May 16, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July had reached 27.17 million tonnes by May 14, up 12% compared with 24.13 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

