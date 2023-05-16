EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 27.17 mln tonnes by May 14

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July had reached 27.17 million tonnes by May 14, up 12% compared with 24.13 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

