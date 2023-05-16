EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 27.17 million tonnes, up 12%

Adds tables and details on countries from paragraph 6

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 27.17 million tonnes by May 14, up 12% compared with 24.33 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.80 million tonnes, down 14% from 6.73 million a year ago.

In imports, EU maize imports were at 23.57 million tonnes, 65% higher than a year-earlier 14.26 million.

Soft wheat imports were at 7.85 million tonnes, 249% above the year-earlier level, while barley imports had reached 1.86 million tonnes, up 119% on year.

EU cereal imports have surged following a drought-hit harvest last year and amid an influx of grain from Ukraine that has led to temporary restrictions on shipments to eastern EU countries.

The EU data showed France remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 9.59 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 3.86 million, Germany with 3.29 million, Poland with 2.68 million and Lithuania with 2.50 million.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations so far in 2022/23, compared with a year ago, as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

4 237 570

15.6%

1 569 628

6.5%

Algeria

3 835 750

14.1%

4 031 449

16.6%

Nigeria

2 324 773

8.6%

1 744 817

7.2%

Egypt

1 678 376

6.2%

2 422 002

10.0%

Saudi Arabia

1 440 944

5.3%

519 932

2.1%

Spain remained the leading EU maize importer with 7.71 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 2.72 million, Italy with 2.48 million, Portugal with 1.79 million and Hungary with 1.63 million, the data showed.

The Commission listed as follows the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23, compared with a year ago:

2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Ukraine 13 101 814 55.6% 7 277 681 51.1% Brazil 7 925 880 33.6% 3 510 515 24.6% Canada 1 140 944 4.8% 1 109 009 7.8% Serbia 368 595 1.6% 673 937 4.7% Russia 313 863 1.3% 413 297 2.9% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Heinrich, Alexandra Hudson) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

