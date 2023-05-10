EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 26.49 mln tonnes by May 7

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July had reached 26.49 million tonnes by May 7, compared with 23.87 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.45 million tonnes, against 6.72 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 23.22 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 13.89 million.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

