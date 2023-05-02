EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 25.67 mln tonnes by April 30

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 25.67 million tonnes by April 30, compared with 23.46 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.27 million tonnes, against 6.72 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 22.99 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 13.46 million.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.